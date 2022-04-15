John Patrick Morris, aka JP, passed away on April 9, 2022, at the age of 78. Born Sept. 27, 1943, in Eau Claire, Wis. to Ruth and Bob Morris. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn. John then served in the US Army for two years, which included one year in Vietnam. Upon his return from Vietnam, John attended the University of South Dakota – Vermillion and earned a master’s degree in Business Administration.
He built his career in human resources while working for Honeywell in Minneapolis. John retired as vice president of human resources after 31 years. John married his wife, Pauline in 1967 and they shared 54 years of marriage. In the year 2000, John and Pauline moved to Arizona.
As a retiree, John worked at Desert Canyon Golf Course in Fountain Hills for several years. He was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the Fountain Hills Club. He also enjoyed volunteering to help others in need.
John is survived by his wife, Pauline; daughters, Christina (Christopher) and Ruth (Marc); sons, Nicholas (Shannon) and Luke (Katie); eight grandchildren, Colin, Brody, Connor, Matt, McKenna, Maxwell, Madison, and Kennedy; and one great grandchild, Karlee.
John will be remembered for his love of family, sense of humor, and numerous projects.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at Church of the Ascension Catholic Church in Fountain Hills. A private family inurnment will be held at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s Memory to Disabled American Veterans.