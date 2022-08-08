Jan. 23, 1950 to Aug. 5, 2022.
John Martin Pope was born in Oak Park, Ill., the fifth of nine children, to Helen (nee Farussi) and Edward R. Pope. He graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park, where he played and lettered in football for the Friars. He attended the University of Illinois at Chicago and worked full-time at the Florsheim Shoes Company to finance his bachelor’s degree in history. He then went on to complete his Juris Doctor Law degree at John Marshall Law School.
After a very successful career at a top consulting firm in New York City, John went on to found Pope Consulting in Phoenix, Ariz., where he also taught law classes at Scottsdale Community College. His final career direction was the development and implementation of his own legal firm, Pope and Associates, focusing on immigration law.
John was an inspiration and mentor for many seeking to go into the practice of law. He held a strong belief in the value of education, personally assisting many in their educational pursuits. His companies financially sponsored many young students in their educational undertakings. He was not only a practicing immigration attorney he worked tirelessly assisting many with their pursuit of citizenship. He believed in always helping those in need and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret “Peggy” Miles; three step-children, John Miles, Megan and Chris Pesicka and their four wonderful grandchildren who affectionately called him “Papa John.” He is also survived by brothers Bruce, Mark and Ed along with his sister Camille (Caupp). He is preceded in death by both his parents Edward and Helen; brothers, Michael and Jerome and sisters, Nancy (Brosig) and Mary (Blazek).
The Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, with a memorial service following at 1 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary in Fountain Hills, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, John’s wish is for donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Memorial location, Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, 480-837-5588.