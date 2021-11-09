John Manning, 65, of Fountain Hills passed away on Nov. 4, 2021. John was born June 25, 1956, to Richard and Olga Manning in Chicago, Ill.
John is survived by the love of his life, Debby; his sister, Sandy (Art); brother, Ken (Cheryl); sister, Susan; nieces and nephews, Cory, Brock, Aimee, Brett, Samantha, Ben and Josh; great nieces and nephews; aunt; cousins; godchildren and many, many friends. John loved making friends everywhere he went.
He always wore a smile on his face and cracked a joke whenever he had the chance. He loved to fish, play cards, listen to music and watch the Chicago Cubs and Bears. John was proud to have worked for over 40 years at the same company before retiring and moving to Arizona, where he battled ALS for the past 27 months.
A visitation service will be held at Messinger Mortuaries and Chapels in Fountain Hills on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m. Mass to follow at St. Bernard of Clairvaux in Scottsdale, at 12 p.m.