John (Big John) M. Kovacs, 83 years old, of Rio Verde was born Nov. 10, 1939, and passed away Dec. 14, 2022.
John served his country for six years in the Army and National Guard, followed by 35 years of management duties with AT&T. He retired in February 1990. He married Ann Arzbaecher on April 30, 1995.
He had a natural ability for sports, baseball and golf in particular. John had a lifelong love of sports and he was a great athlete.
John had a gentle spirit and lived life to the fullest. On John’s 80th birthday, 40 family and friends surprised him at his Arizona home. This was one of his fondest memories. John is truly missed.
John was preceded by his Father (John Mathias); his Mother (Rose Theresa Sauer); and sister (Sheryl Leon). He is survived by his wife, Ann(ie); two stepchildren, Wendy (Kevin Flondor) and Jennifer (Steve Georgopulos); six grandchildren, Jonathon, Tori, Rachel, Cassidy, Samuel, and Nicholas, four great grandchildren, and three nephews (Chris, Scott, and Nick).
Services are pending.
The family thanks hospice for their kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley and VerdeCares, Inc.