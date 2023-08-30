John L. “Jack” Williams, age 86, son of Leonard and Julia (née Daum) Williams, was born in Niles, Ohio on April 14, 1937. He passed away peacefully after a short bout with cancer on June 27, 2023, at his home of five years, Fountain Hills, Ariz.
Jack was known as an industrious young boy who earned all of his own spending money starting with a long-time paper route. He also enjoyed attending Girl Scout camp as the only boy because his mother was a leader. Tragedy struck Jack at age 12 when his beloved mother died suddenly due to complications from a routine surgery. With a family in turmoil, Jack was essentially on his own.
Despite numerous hardships, he managed to excel in school, and it was at Niles McKinley High that he met the love of his life, Marilyn Scarnecchia. Both graduated in 1955 and went on to separate colleges. Times were hard for Jack while attending General Motors Institute (now Kettering University), and he often had no extra money for phone calls or stamps to write to his sweetheart. Fortunately for his three children, they managed to keep the love alive, and Jack graduated with his mechanical engineering degree shortly after marrying his lifetime love.
Jack chose to stay close to home, spending the majority of his career with General Motors’ Packard Electric Division in Warren, Ohio. Jack advanced quickly within the company until he was promoted in 1977 to Managing Director tasked with expanding Packard Electric operations to Mexico. As a result, the Williams family and several others headed southwest to El Paso, Texas, where Jack became fluent in Spanish and rapidly expanded a single plant in Juarez to 20 plants and 20,000 workers all over Mexico.
During his 13-year tenure in this role, Jack was primarily concerned with the welfare of his employees, both Mexican and American, executive and line worker. Jack retired from GM in 1990 and in 2000 his pioneering contributions were acknowledged when he was inducted into the Packard Electric Hall of Fame, which is on permanent exhibit at the National Packard Museum in Warren, Ohio. Following a short break from GM, Jack spent a few more years helping to grow American Industries Group, a company that assists corporations wishing to expand into Mexico.
At this point, some well-earned relaxation in the form of golf was calling Jack’s name, and at the same time his children were starting to have children in Arizona of all places. Consequently, his beloved El Paso was eventually substituted for Rio Verde, Ariz., in 1996. Jack and Marilyn thrived in Rio Verde and enjoyed being active in the community while being within a few miles of the entire family. As an example of countless fond family memories, Jack loved recruiting various kids and grandkids for Christmas Eve luminaria lighting around the town. Riding with grandpa in his golf cart was also a treat.
Jack’s next great tragedy was the loss of his wife of 52 years to cancer in 2012. He devotedly cared for her at home during the five years of her illness, and when she passed he was lost. The stoic that he was continued to be present for his kids and grandkids until his declining health made it impossible. Jack’s attributes are just too numerous to mention here, and his loss is felt deeply. How fortunate we all are to have known and loved you.
Jack is survived by his three children, Linda (Joe) Lucero of Fountain Hills, John (Laura) Williams of Scottsdale, and Jill (Eric) Cooper of Fountain Hills; seven grandchildren, Adam (Perisa) Williams, Jessica (Jeff) Serven, Ryan (Christina) Gutierrez-Williams, Joey (Kate Weiser) Lucero, Scott (Amy) Williams, Andrew and Elizabeth Cooper; three great-grandchildren, Kyla and Landon Serven, and Rüya Ruhi-Williams. Jack is also survived by niece, Lisa (Steven) Beslity and great-niece, Lauren Beslity. He is predeceased by his much-loved sister, Beverly Kaplan and nephew, Larry Pallante.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Jack’s Exceptional Life at a date to be determined.
Jack has been laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Rio Verde Memorial Gardens, Rio Verde, Ariz.