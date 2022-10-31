John Kyler of Aurora, Ill., and Fountain Hills, Ariz., passed away on Oct. 15, 2022. John leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Jill, and their loving daughter, Sara Gates (who was always his Sara Boo); son-in-law, Brian, and grand-children, Bryten, Aspen, and Jackson. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy Milus (Paul) and Sue York (Mike) and many other loving family and extended family mem-bers.
John was an entrepreneur who ran the successful “Scottsdale’s World Famous Worldchair Store,” even if it was only world-famous to him. He loved boating, he was an avid reader who de-voured books on end and was always a fix-it man – constantly tinkering, fixing, sometimes breaking and then re-fixing endless projects.
If you knew John, you know that he wore his heart on his sleeve and wouldn’t hesitate to help anyone who needed it. John was forever a supporter of the underdogs, the hard workers, the entre-preneurs and small business owners. His laugh could light up a room, he’d rather joke his way through most situa-tions, and he loved his tribe of friends from Up North in Wisconsin and The Saddle Bronc – with whom he would regularly solve the world’s problems.
A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church, 12990 E. Shea Blvd., Scotts-dale, on Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made in John’s name to Saint Anthony.