John Kuchan, 93, of Fountain Hills passed away on April 30, 2023. John was born Feb. 21, 1930, in (Yugoslavia) Croatia. He moved to the United States with his parents and younger sister when he was four. He grew up on the Southside of Chicago and graduated from Harrison High school in 1948. John married Barbara Ann Tyschen in 1956 and remained married until Barbara’s death in 2011.
John moved his family and his business from Chicago to Fountain Hills in 1976. John and Barbara raised three sons, Daniel (Beth), William (Pam) and James (Sandy) and were blessed with seven grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. John was a talented carpenter. He owned and operated Eveready Construction Company, building numerous houses in Chicago and Fountain Hills.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.