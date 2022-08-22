John Greenwood was born on Oct. 20, 1936, in Two Rivers, Wis. – son of Adele and Martin Greenwood. He had three sisters: Joan Behringer (deceased), Ann Carter of Palm Desert, Calif.; and Mary Williams of Dillon, Colo. John was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke’s Church Two Rivers, Wis. He graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech.
Soon after graduating, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War where he was trained at the U.S. Psychological Warfare Center. He was taught Korean in California and at Ft. Bragg, N.C., then became a writer for Friends of Freedom Magazine.
On Dec. 30, 1961, John married Jean Hertel in Scarsdale, N.Y., and resided in Racine, Wis. John worked as a salesman for Pfizer. Six years later he joined his father in the family business, Greenwood’s TV & Appliance.
John loved to golf and was a long-time member of Branch River Country Club. After moving to Arizona, he was national sales manager of AM&E (Arizona Manufacturing & Embroidery) for three years. Later he was Starter and Ranger at FireRock CC in Fountain Hills.
Left to cherish his memory; his loving wife, Jean of Fountain Hills, and two children; Chris Greenwood (JeriLynn) of Delano, Tenn. and Jennifer Murphy (Norm) of Soldotna, Ark.
Mass will be held at Church of the Ascension, 12615 Fountain Hills Blvd. in Fountain Hills, Ariz. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m.