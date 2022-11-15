John Bizal, 71, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, from a short battle with ALS. He was the loving husband of Christine Sujak. They shared six wonderful years of marriage.
John was born in Omaha, Neb. and was the son of John Bizal and Frances Dalton. He graduated from Ryan High School in Omaha, Neb., Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., and Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo. He excelled in basketball both in high school and college. He was an English teacher at LeBlond High School in St. Joseph Mo, Lake Havasu City High School in Lake Havasu, Ariz., and Fountain Hills High School.
He was known as Big Bizal and was loved by all students and faculty. He ran in every Pat’s Run only walking when Christine joined him for the last five years. He was an avid Yankees fan, but enjoyed all things baseball. He loved books, especially books about World War I, World War II, and Shakespeare whom he called Will. He fulfilled a lifelong dream by being a contestant on Jeopardy which aired in 2018. He will be remembered for his intelligence, sense of humor, and love of Tina Turner.
He is survived by Christine Sujak; his daughter, Stephanie Frome (spouse of Boyd); his grandchildren, Stockton, Xavier, Beckett and Aria; his stepdaughters, Amy Lozier and Amanda Lange (spouse of Clint); Amy’s children, Hannah and Chloe; brother, Robert Bizal and sister, Michelle Bizal.
A Celebration of John’s Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, with a gathering starting at 12 p.m. and a reception to follow. The service will be live streamed at vimeo.com/event/2599885. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the John Bizal Memorial Scholarship Fund on GoFundMe.