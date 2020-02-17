Bert Cagney, 91, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully at home with family on Feb. 14, 2020.
Bert was born on April 11, 1928 in Chicago, Ill. He spent many, many glorious months in Manitowish Waters, Wis. Bert has a bachelor’s degree in history and a bachelor’s in education from Loyola University of Chicago. He was admitted into the Loyola University Athletic Hall of Fame for track.
He and Ellen Hennelly married in 1951. They just celebrated their 69th anniversary in December.
Bert joined the Army, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. He then joined the Chicago Police Department and retired 30 years later as a sergeant.
Bert and Ellen have three children, Betsy (Mike), Terry (Fred) and Jim (Kim). They have eight beloved grandchildren, Jim (Jennifer), Nick, Jessie (Austin), Laura (Edwin), Kevin, Chris (Rochelle), Becky and Brian; and two great grandchildren, Autumn and Luna Wren.
Bert dearly loved his family and he will be terribly missed and so fondly remembered.