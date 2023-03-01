John A. Riley 6/9/1937 - 02/25/2023. On Saturday, Feb. 25, John Riley, beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle, died peacefully at the age of 85, surrounded by his family saying final goodbyes and prayers commending his spirit to the Mercy of God.
John was born in Wyandotte, Mich. He was a high school All-American swimmer, holding multiple Michigan state records and served the U.S. Navy for a total of eight years in reserve and active duty. He provided, protected and cared for his wife of 61 years, Connie, and their four boys. After early retirement from a corporate career, John and Connie moved to Fountain Hills in 1989.
He then went on to found and operate multiple businesses. His family called him “Mr. Fountain Hills” because he was so proud and committed to the small town. At his Catholic Parish, Ascension Church, John was a lector, usher, men’s group member and a Knights of Columbus volunteer. He was also dedicated to helping a parish group that drove to downtown Phoenix and served meals to the homeless at Andre House.
John also volunteered as a Fountain Hills Ambassador and served as a docent at the local town museum. John was an avid golfer and loved all sports, especially going to watch his kids and grandkids play games, and even observing their practices. John was known for resilient positivity, his genuine interest in others and his sense of humor that he often displayed, even during his painful struggle with cancer until the very end of his blessed life, full of faith, and hope, and love for his family.
John leaves behind his wife, Connie Riley; sons and daughters-in-law, Garrett and (Natalie) Riley, Kevin and (Kelly) Riley, Brian and (Deb) Riley, John and (Lilli) Riley; nine grandchildren; brothers, Dick and Tom Riley. Preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Tucker.
A Catholic memorial mass and reception will be Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Ascension Church, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. In place of flowers, in honor of John, donations can be made to Andre House at andrehouse.org, or P.O. Box 2014, Phoenix, AZ 85001.