Joan Lee Winton, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was born Jan. 28, 1934 in Gibson City, Ill., the daughter of Edwin and Irene (Finn) Wilkening.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Ernestine (Steer) Weinmann; her late husband, Melvin Winton; son-in-law, Paul Scheidt; her granddaughters, Stacie Herrington, Mackenzie Bratcher; her grandsons, Chase Scheidt and Brandon Earl.
Joan is survived by her seven children, Connie Scheidt, Linda Wall, Dawn Kane, Sharon Krause-Earl, Frank (Julie) Krause, Kerry (Sandy) Krause and LeeAnn (Joe) Fisher; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joan and her husband, Mel, owned Mel’s Vacuum in Fountain Hills for many years.
In her spare time Joan loved painting and loved flowers, especially when receiving them. She loved conversations with her sister, Ernestine and loved the Arizona sun. One of Joan’s biggest joys was when her children, and grandchildren would come to visit her.
In keeping with Joan's wishes, no services will be held.