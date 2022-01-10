Joan Jordan 90, passed away on Saturday morning Dec. 4, 2021, following a short illness.
She was born in Herkimer, N.Y. Oct. 6, 1931, daughter of the late Gilbert H. Jordan and Frances (Kimm) Jordan and was a 1949 graduate of Herkimer High School Herkimer, N.Y. She earned a bachelor’s degree with a major in education and minor in library science from the State University of New York at Geneseo, N.Y. June 1953.
She was last employed as a children’s librarian at the Long Beach, Calif. city library where she retired in 1996 after 41 years of service and then moved to Fountain Hills In 1998.
Joan was a member of the Four Peaks Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants. She was a volunteer at the Fountain Hills Library, and also a member of the Family History Society of Arizona and the Fountain Hills Genealogy Club.
She enjoyed reading and doing research on the family genealogy.
Joan is survived by her brother, Gilbert H. Jordan II of Fountain Hills, and a niece, Amy (Mike) of Boulevard, Calif.; and nephews, Mark (Anita) of Fountain Hills, Carl (Cindy) of Descanso, Calif., Craig (Teresa) of Canon, Colo.
Interment will be at Salisbury Rural Cemetery, Salisbury, N.Y. in the spring of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Extended Hands Food Bank, 16548 E. Laser Dr #6, Fountain Hills AZ 85268 or to Child Crisis Arizona, 817 N. Country Club Drive, Mesa, AZ 85201.
Online tributes at: messingermortuary.com/fountain-hills-mortuary.