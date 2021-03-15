Jim Vodak, age 52, of Phoenix passed away on Feb 2, 2021 after a life-long battle of a heart defect he was born with that ultimately led to chronic heart and lung failure. A celebration of life for Jim will be held March 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at his son’s house at 2847 E. Dartmouth St., Mesa AZ, 85213. We would love for you to join us to celebrate this wonderful man and his crazy and amazing life.
Jim was born on Oct. 28, 1968 in Carbondale, Ill. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Muretta Vodak; his father, Jim Vodak; his mother, Carole Vodak; his sister, Sheryl Vodak and his three children, Jimmy Craig, Michael Craig and Kirsten Vodak.
In 1997 Jim and Muretta moved to Fountain Hills to get married and raise a family. During those times in Fountain Hills Jim was very active in the community. He owned his own computer business, was very active in the Chamber of Commerce, worked as a house appraiser for CK Appraisals and helped start Pop Warner Football in Fountain Hills. He loved solving problems and getting things done.
In the early 2000s he even set up New Year’s parties in the Community Center for hundreds of his friends and family to ring in the New Year. Jim was always trying to bring a good time to people, and he loved watching his friends and family have fun.
As the years went on his heart failure forced him out of the limelight of working and organizing events and he turned his attention to his family and his love for the Chicago Cubs grew even more. Jim had season tickets to the Cubs’ spring training games in Mesa and organized tailgating events and even surprised his wife with a 20-year wedding renewal party right there at the Cubs’ stadium. March has always been filled with fun, love and laughter at those spring training games and that tradition will continue on with his children.
Those of you that knew Jim were well aware of his love for the Chicago Cubs. When they won the World Series back in 2016, most people cried of joy for Jim knowing he could, in his own words, “die in peace now.” Only true Cubs fans know this feeling.
So many people are heartbroken by the news of Jim’s death. Even though most knew his time on Earth was limited due to his heart condition, the pain of losing someone with so much life to live has been hard to accept. Jim continued living the best life he could live even though his health condition made it harder and harder to do daily activities we all take for granted. But during the many near-death experiences, the hospitalizations, the surgeries and the let-down once we were told he could not get a heart and lung transplant, he never complained or stopped living his best life. Jim always had a smile on his face and loved his family and friends dearly.
May you rest in peace, Jim, and now you have the best seats in the house to watch all the Cubs games you want!