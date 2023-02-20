Jerry Vincentini, age 82, passed away in Phoenix, Ariz. Jerry is survived by sons, Chris (Diane), grandsons, Dominic and Giovanni; Curt, grandsons, Nicholas, Jacob, and Kyle. Also survived by his brother, Ernie (Kay); numerous Nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Albina; wife, Connie (Francis); first wife, Kathleen (Shaffer) and mother of his children.
Jerry graduated from Central High School in 1958, then attended Omaha University (graduating in 1964).
He served in the National Guard and Army Reserves from 1955-1964. He worked for Willsie Company for 42 years becoming sales manager. He also started numerous other businesses.
He was an avid antique car collector and member of various car clubs/organizations over the years, oftentimes serving on their board of directors.
Donations can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 6 to 7 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ.
A Service will be held in Omaha, Neb. at a later date.