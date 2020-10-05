Jerry Michaels of Gold Canyon (former Fountain Hills resident of 32 years), passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27. Jerry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol; his two daughters, Jennifer (Wade Edington) Michaels, and Melissa (Erik) Martinez; his two grandsons, Marcus and Jacob; and his grand dog, Boba.
Jerry was such a special person, good natured, warm with a wicked sense of humor. Jerry made everyone feel welcome and never met a person who wasn’t a friend.
Please join us for one last cocktail hour in his honor on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 4-6 p.m., at the Best Western Gold Canyon, 8333 E. Sunrise Sky Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Jerry's memory.