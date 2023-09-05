Jerry LaVoie, a cherished father to Jen Brandstetter; grandfather to Eli Francis, Aurora Jade, Delia Willow; brother and veteran, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2023, at the age of 74. He was surrounded by his loving family in Fountain Hills, Ariz., his cherished home for the latter part of his life.
Jerry’s journey began on Nov. 30, 1948 in Ohio, where he was born to Mary and Clarence LaVoie - deceased, joining his siblings Annette Yonally (Ralph- deceased), Jim LaVoie (Maggie - deceased), Bill LaVoie (Peggy Firestone), Danny LaVoie - deceased, Lee LaVoie (Patty), Patrick LaVoie (Bronia), Mike LaVoie (Shirley), Sue Rauh (Joe), Chris LaVoie (Cindy), Yvonne Mifflin (Karl), Mark LaVoie (Bridget), Joe LaVoie (Heidi), MaryBeth LaVoie.
Jerry led a life marked by integrity and service. He grew up in Ohio, where he formed lasting friendships and developed a deep appreciation for hard work and values. Right out of high school, Jerry was drafted into the Army for the Vietnam war where he served as a front-line combat medic. He exemplified dedication and honor throughout his military career, earning medals and awards for his commitment to his duty. After three tours in Vietnam, Jerry retreated to Alaska for a decade where he served Alaska Game and Fish and triumphantly entered and completed the prestigious Iditarod Dog Sled Race.
After his distinguished service and time in Alaska, Jerry embarked on a new chapter of life while upholding his unwavering sense of duty and honor. He temporarily settled in Fountain Hills, Ariz., finding comfort in the awe-inspiring desert vistas, where he and his wife, Donna (Palko), nurtured their daughter Jennifer. After relocating to his native Ohio for a number of years, Jerry returned to Fountain Hills approximately 10 years ago with his daughter, Jen, and her late husband, David. Since then, they have remained in this location, expanding their family and creating lasting memories.
Jerry’s memory will forever be cherished by his family. He was an adored father to Jen and grandfather to Eli, Aurora and Delia, guiding them with his wisdom, generosity and unwavering support. His legacy lives on through his three grandchildren, who will always remember his warm embrace and playful spirit. His memory also lives on in the hearts of his extended family members, friends and all those who were fortunate enough to know him.
Thank you to those of you who joined us at his memorial service to honor and celebrate Jerry’s life on Aug. 26, 2023, at the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Jennifer Brandstetter in Jerry’s name, reflecting his enduring commitment to giving back.
As we say goodbye to Jerry LaVoie, we remember a life well lived, defined by love, service and a legacy of cherished memories. He will be deeply missed and forever treasured in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.