Jerry Kent Eiesland, 81, resident of Fountain Hills, departed from his earthly home on Aug. 12, 2021, after a courageous battle with stage four Glioblastoma brain cancer. Jerry was born on October 7, 1939, the son of Arnold and Emma Eiesland in Highmore, S.D.
He moved with his family to Ridgefield, Wash., at the age of five and attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse close to the family farm. He graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1957 with athletic honors.
While attending Central Washington University, Jerry enlisted in the Army National Guard and served his country for five years. He enjoyed a long and successful career in insurance sales, marketing and management. During this time, he worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oregon for 20 years. He then partnered with Pacific Health & Life Insurance Company and was instrumental in the company’s growth throughout Oregon. Jerry finished his insurance career in Eugene, Ore. working with Johnson Benefit Planning as a consultant helping large companies and government entities provide benefit packages for their employees.
He semi-retired in 2004. In his spare time, Jerry was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman, private pilot, scuba diver and adventurer. He spent many summers fishing in Alaska at their log cabin on the Kenai River known as “Alaska’s Playground.” In addition, Jerry was a golf enthusiast and liked nothing better than playing a round of golf with his sons, brothers and friends on a sunny day. He was active in the Fountain Hills Businessmen’s Golf League for several years.
Jerry and his wife, Melanie, were known to many as the “Travelinʼ Twosome” and were fortunate to travel extensively in their golden years, moving to Fountain Hills in 2010. His big smile could light up any room and Jerry will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love him. One can always say Jerry Eiesland lived life to the fullest.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jeanie; brother, Robert and stepson, Clint Roetken and sister-in-law, Sharon Hurley. Jerry is survived by his devoted wife, Melanie, and two sons, Kevin (wife Michele) and Michael Eiesland by a previous marriage and stepson, Todd Roetken. Other surviving family members include his three grandchildren, one great granddaughter, five brothers, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Christian Center, 2810 N.E. 259th St., Ridgefield, WA 98642. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a cause that was personal to Jerry can be sent to Barrow Neurological Foundation. All gifts will be directed towards the Ivy Brain Tumor Center, giveto.supportbarrow.org/braincancer or 124 W. Thomas Road, Suite 250 Phoenix, AZ 85013. Your gift will help fund research in their mission to find a cure for Glioblastoma brain cancer.