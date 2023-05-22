Jerry Antunes, 96, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully at Fountain View Village Retirement Community on May 10, 2023. Jerry was born on Aug. 19, 1926, in Elizabeth, N.J.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1950 until 1952. Upon discharge he returned to New Jersey where he worked for Singer. He married his former neighbor and love of his life, Marge Flinn, on Dec. 26, 1953. In 1961 they moved with their three daughters to Elmhurst, Ill., to work with his brother in his new business. Jerry had a very successful career and loved working with his brother. They traveled extensively for the business and enjoyed meeting new people worldwide.
Jerry loved a good round of golf and enjoyed playing tennis. After retiring, when the Illinois winters became too harsh, he and Marge moved to Fountain Hills so they could pursue their sports year-round. They made many friends at church and in their neighborhood. Jerry continued to make new friends after their move to Fountain View Village in 2017. After Marge died in 2018, the residents and staff at Fountain View became like family to him and helped keep him socially active. They made it “home” to him, and he was surrounded by love.
In addition to his love for family and friends, Jerry enjoyed listening to music, watching old movies and television shows, viewing the stars and, of course, happy hours.
Comfort Care provided by Hospice of the Valley enriched and prolonged Jerry’s life. The family is forever grateful for the care he received from them and the wonderful staff at Fountain View Village. Jerry will be missed by many, as he always greeted residents and staff with a smile, a wave and a warm “hello.”
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Marge (Bruce) Babick, Anne (Don Skorupski) Haws, Eileen (Kevin) Kearney; grandchildren, Hallie (Jason) Potter, Kimberli Kearney, Aimee (Matt) DeYoung, Brian (Casey) Babick, Garrett (Allison) Haws, Alyssa (Ryan Pool) Kearney; and great-grandchildren, Kaden, Aubree, McKenna, and Ellery Potter; Hudson Healy and Decker DeYoung; Remy, Reina, and Cameron Babick; and Annabelle Haws. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge; his parents; and his brother and sisters.
A private celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 16117 North 76th St., Scottsdale AZ 85260.