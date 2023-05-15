Jerome S. Trojanowski went to be with our Lord on April 14, 2023. He was born June 18, 1942, in Elgin, Ill., to the late Harry and Elizabeth Trojanowski. Jerome (Jerry) was also called “JT” or “TROJ” by his friends.
Jerry served as a Lieutenant in the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) and was a first responder for 9/11. Jerry was a well-regarded chef in the firehouse kitchen. He was also a licensed inspector and processed many building, fire and home inspections.
Jerry married his best friend, Sue Ann, in 1965. They had two sons, Scott and Brad. Jerry and his wife loved to travel with close friends and firefighter brothers to Naples and St. Petersburg, Fla. They were also avid animal lovers, considering their dogs and cats ‘part of the family’. Jerry and Sue Ann fell in love with the town of Fountain Hills where they would often visit Brad.
Sue Ann received a breast cancer diagnosis and Jerry retired to help her battle the disease until her passing in 2016. Jerry himself received a diagnosis of Myasthenia Graves (MG) in 2014 and he became involved in helping to raise awareness and research funds for the disease.
During his years with the CFD, Jerry proudly took on the job of project coordinator for the Chicago Stockyards Fire Memorial. This was known to be the fourth deadliest fire for US firefighters before the World Trade Center attack. He, along with his fellow firefighters, Bill Cattorini and Bill Cosgrove, were happy to organize this memorial to the 24 firefighters who perished in the 1910 fire, they also helped organize a memorial to the 540 Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty since 1856.
Jerry’s love of life was evidenced by the smile on his face, and he could easily strike up a conversation with anyone around him, especially when he wore his CFD or Cubs cap. He had many interests; shopping, food, (especially his Polish heritage foods), wine, investments, cooking for others, ‘crazy fun’ golf trips with his friends, spending time at the beach, swimming in the ocean, going to the shooting range and car shows, watching TV movies, sports; Bears football and Cubs baseball games, NASCAR racing, not to mention playing the lottery on every trip to the grocery store.
Jerry loved all types of music, from Sinatra to rock ‘n roll. He was thrilled that he shared a birthday with the one and only Sir Paul McCartney. Jerry was one to have fun every day, with lots of laughs and enjoyment of life. He was a very generous and happy man.
After downsizing the family home and briefly living in Belvedere, Ill., Jerry decided to move to Fountain Hills to escape the cold winters and be closer to Brad. In October of 2020 Jerry met the ‘late in life’ love of his life, Laura Kroin (Sanzone) who was with him until his sudden passing.
Jerry was preceded in death by his younger sister, Diane Trojanowski (1951-1969); his wife, Sue Ann (1945-2016); son, Scott (1968-1989). He is survived by his son, Brad and his younger brother, Joseph, SP-5 U.S. Army and his sister-in-law, Beverly Trojanowski.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Fountain Hills in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to: The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 290 Turnpike Road, Suite 5-315, Westborough, MA 01581, mgfa@myasthenia.org, or to the charity of your own choice.