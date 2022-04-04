Jennifer L. Schock passed away on March 27, 2022, at the age of 74. Born into a military family, she traveled and lived in many places across the world, finally settling in Elgin, Ill.
She worked for 35 years as a long-distance operator for Illinois Bell telephone company, which eventually became AT&T. Jennifer retired to Fountain Hills, Ariz., where she lived with her husband for the past 15-plus years.
She is survived by her son, TJ (Cassie) Schock of New Jersey; and two granddaughters, Emma and Madeline, whom she loved with all her heart. Also surviving are her sisters from the Phoenix area, Connie Tafoya, Julie Davis and Penny Griffin; along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded most recently in death by her husband, Roger Schock; her father, Donald Griffin, and her sister, Ruth Voelker.