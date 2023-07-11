Jeffrey Lynn Schultz (a.k.a. Schultzy and Jeffers), 82, of Fountain Hills, Ariz., was called home with the Lord on May 29, 2023, at 11:11 a.m. He passed away at home with the love of his life by his side. After 10 years of battling cancer, it showed its ugly face for the very last time. Jeff was born on May 17, 1941, in Monroe, Wis. Jeffrey was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Jeffrey was a man who exuded a crazy, fun, loving energy like no other. Always ready for a good time, he had a huge heart and loved to give. If he knew you needed a boost, he was there to help. Jeffrey’s presence was always felt when he entered the room, almost like a radiant ball of joy and goodness; he could lift spirits without even trying. He touched hundreds of hearts and souls with his contagious smile, words of wisdom and saucy sense of humor. If shenanigans were underway, you knew he was right smack in the middle of it all.
In his career, Jeffrey started as a concrete finisher and eventually became the owner of three taverns simultaneously. In 1982 he started his own successful concrete company, Schultz Construction, which he was immensely proud of. He sold the company to his nephew, Jason, whom he held in high regard. Later in life, Jeffrey ventured into land development, a passion he thoroughly enjoyed. He was a success at everything he put his heart into.
In his free time, Jeffrey had many passions. He loved playing golf, gambling and sports betting. When Jeffers was winning, he would shout, “Why work!” This quote followed him for 20 years. He also took pleasure in indulging in a smooth bottle of cabernet and a perfectly cooked filet.
A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2-7 p.m. at the American Legion, located at 16837 E. Parkview Ave. Fountain Hills, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Tunneltotowers.com or DAV.com in memory of Jeffrey.
Jeffrey Lynn Schultz is survived by his loving wife, Carrie Richter; his two sons, Nicholas Schultz (Tina) and Anthony Schultz; his two beautiful granddaughters, Maggie and Megan Schultz; his beloved dog, Maxwell; his brother, David (Susan); his sisters, Suzanne (Fosdal) Schultz and Janet Schultz (Don); his three nephews, Ryan (Mary Beth) Schultz, Jason (Jodie) Schultz, and Lane Fosdal; and his niece, Paula (Mike) Lund. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul (Popsie) Schultz, and his mother, Maxine (Davis).
Jeffrey will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His infectious energy, loving nature and zest for life will forever be remembered and cherished.