Jeffrey Louis LoDestro, 75, of Fountain Hills, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2019 at his residence following a brave battle against ALS. His family was at his side.
Jeff was born on Jan. 30, 1944 in Chicago, Ill. In the summer of 1957, Jeff’s parents moved the family to Scottsdale where he met his loving wife of 54 years, Phyllis.
He is survived by his wife; two children, daughter, Kerry (Eric) and son Tony (Mary) and five grandchildren, Teresa, Tyler, Nicole, Logan and Megan. He now joins his parents and sister who have passed before him.
Visitation was held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9:15 a.m. with a memorial service that followed immediately after at 10 a.m. at Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the ALS Association Arizona Chapter, 360 E. Coronado Road Ste. 140 Phoenix, AZ 85014, Hospice of The Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014, or a charity of your choice.