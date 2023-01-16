jeff burns

Jeff slipped away into the arms of Jesus on Dec. 19, 2022, after almost four years of battling tongue cancer. He was surrounded by family, who will miss him more than words can say, but we are thankful he is no longer suffering.
Jeff was a master carpenter for over 40 years and built many homes in Fountain Hills in the ‘80s.
He had a flat roofing company in the latter years as well, before we moved back to the Northwest six years ago.
He was a pro disc golfer, and freestyle frisbee player for over 40 years and was involved in the original planning and installation of the Fountain Hills Disc Golf Course back in 1981. He was also course pro for many years. He redesigned the course in the mid-2000s and had the circular tee pads installed.
Jeff loved Jesus with all of his heart and was not afraid to let anyone and everyone know, that would listen. His love and zest for life, family and friends, was unwavering, and his smile could light up a room.
We will miss him in so many ways, but feel blessed that God put him in our lives for almost 30 years.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Juli; and our five sons, Jason Burns (Jazmin), Zachary Maul, Dustin Maul, Colby Maul, and Dylan Maul. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Zack, Ashtin, Madison, Jackson, Rowen, and Avary; as well as his siblings, Tom, Noreen, and Kris. In laws, Bob and Pat, sisters in law, Sue, Jill and Janna, brothers in law Monty, Jared, and Drew. as well as his former in laws the DiNaso family, who we still consider family. He leaves behind many nieces, and nephews, and was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Helen Burns.
Services will be held later in the year, and we will update at that time.
Peace be with you my love, until we meet again!