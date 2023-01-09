On Jan. 4, 2023, after a three-year battle with cancer, Jeanne Lynne Lundin, age 65, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side. Jeanne was born April 29, 1957, in Providence, R.I., to Russ and Virginia Titus.
Jeanne was an only child and grew up in Warwick, R.I. Her father, an art professor at the Rhode Island School of Design, passed on his love of art and music to Jeanne. Jeanne was married in 1978 and had one daughter.
She professed her love of Christ at an early age and used her gifts to worship and serve God all through her life. Jeanne and her family spent several years traveling with Youth with a Mission (YWAM); she played guitar and piano with many different worship teams; she loved to put on puppet shows for the kids; and always directed those around her to God.
In 1993 Jeanne and her family moved to Fountain Hills where she worked as a travel agent for many years before pursuing a degree and a career as a paralegal. Jeanne enjoyed music, traveling, art, hiking, hunting and kayaking. Over the years, Jeanne volunteered for several non-profit organizations, and fostered numerous friendships. All who met her loved her smile and humble attitude.
Jeanne leaves behind her daughter, Christian Lundin; her grandchildren, Jorja, Austyn, and Indi Johns, and a host of friends and loved ones to cherish her loving memory.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Scottsdale Bible Church/Fountain Hills Campus, 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Hors d’oeuvres will be served directly after the service in the courtyard.
Jeanne spent many Saturdays ministering to the community through music at Andre House and would love to know that her friends supported this mission. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeanne’s name, online andrehouse.org/donatenow/, by mail, Andre House c/o Development PO Box 2014 Phoenix, AZ 85001-2017, or by phone (602-255-0580 x313).