Jeane E. Loughridge, 75, of Springfield, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Dec. 28, 2021, outside of Atlanta, Ga.
She was born Nov. 14, 1946, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of John and Phyllis (Gephart) McMullen. Jeane lived in Fountain Hills for many years, where she worked as a real estate agent for Century 21, was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and an active member of the community and later retired from Fort McDowell Casino in Arizona as director of food and beverage.
Jeane was a member of the Elks #51. Survivors include one son, Carey Meredith, Springfield; one sister, Mickie (Paul) Bradshaw of Springfield; niece, Tami (Bob) Arnold of Springfield, and many nieces, great nieces, great-great niece and nephews and close relationships she loved as family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Loughridge. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements by Conroy Funeral Home, Springfield, Ohio.