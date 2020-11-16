Jean McLaughlin, a former resident of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct.21, 2020 at her current residence in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Jean was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Jan. 12, 1932 to Hugh and Geneva Dougherty.
She married Richard McLaughlin in 1956 and had three children. In 1963 she moved to Staten Island, N.Y., with her family and pursued a bachelor’s degree from Richmond College (currently the College of Staten Island) and a master’s degree from Wagner College.
In 1997, Jean retired from AT&T where
she was a Manager of Billing and Negotiations and relocated to Fountain Hills. During her time in Fountain Hills, she became very active in the community and was a member of the Friends of the Hills organization, the Fountain Hills Women’s Club as well as the Four Peaks Women’s group. She was also a volunteer mentor with the elementary school in Fountain Hills
providing assistance to teachers and students.
Jean was married to Richard for 54 years until his death in 2010. She is survived by her three daughters; Joanne Peterson of Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Deirdre Cebry of Paradise Valley,
Ariz., and Karen McLaughlin of Valley Village, Calif.; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In memory of Jean McLaughlin, please consider a gift to Episcopal Communities & Services Foundation, which operates The Canterbury, where she resided for three years. To honor the care she received, donations will be directed to Employee Education, assisting staff members like Donesha Sells, who so often brightened the life of Jean.
Donations can be sent to:
Episcopal Communities & Services Foundation or ECSF, 605 E. Huntington Drive, #207, Monrovia, CA 91016.
A celebration of Life will be held online Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. PST.