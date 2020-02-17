Jean Hamilton, 85, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2020 at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Jean was born July 27, 1934 in Los Angeles, Calif. She married her loving husband, Walter Hamilton, in 1955. Jean and Walter moved to Fountain Hills in 1994.
Jean was an active member of the community, volunteering at both the Community Center and her church. She thoroughly enjoyed genealogy research and joined the Fountain Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Jean developed many long-lasting friendships over the years through the Senior Center. She traveled frequently and especially loved cruises.
There is nothing that brought Jean more joy than being a grandma and great grandma. Jean is survived by her daughters, Susan (Pommerening) and Diane; sons, Keith and Michael; 10 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following.