Jean Anselmo passed from this earth in the early morning of Oct. 17, 2021. Her birth name was actually “Giovannina,” the Italian equivalent of “Jean.” She was 94. Most members of the immediate family were gathered in her room at Hospice of the Valley for much of the previous day to pray, express their love and to bid her farewell. Her youngest son, Wayne spent the evening at her bedside and was present when she was swept away into the Arms of the Lord in the wee hours of that Sunday morning.
As the much beloved Matriarch of the family, she exuded unconditional love for those who respected and loved her. However, if someone exhibited any hint of disrespect, she would not hesitate to express her displeasure to them in no uncertain terms. Jean was most definitely “Old School” and was raised along with brother, Peter and sister, Angie by their mother Rose, a Sicilian immigrant. Jean’s father had passed when she was just a child. Jean was born on April 2, 1927, in New York City. Life was tough during the Great Depression era and Jean found herself working many jobs in order to chip in to help pay the family bills. This made her strong and resilient at an early age.
Jean was blessed on many fronts. Not only did she learn the skills necessary to become focused and independent, she also developed into a very attractive and beautiful young woman. She was 19 years old when she met the love of her life, Vincent. Three months after being introduced, they were married and tied the knot on July 24, 1946. The two lovebirds didn’t waste any time and nine months later had their first child, Vincent Jr. (Mary Lou), followed by Robert (Jeannette), Richard (Jennifer), twins Dennis and Kenneth, John and Wayne. Raising seven boys was no small feat and Jean kept order and discipline in her household despite the occasional outbreaks of chaos. What amazed everyone who knew her was that Jean always managed to maintain her trim physique and beauty despite caring for seven mischievous boys. She was truly a beautiful woman both inside and out.
Residents of Fountain Hills for three decades, Jean and Vincent were inseparable until Vincent suddenly passed in November of 2016 at the age of 91. However, even in her final days, Jean always spoke about how much she missed her “soul mate.” Her home was adorned with photos of their life together. The couple was a wonderful example to all about how true love endures despite life’s many obstacles. She will now be reunited with Vincent when her remains are interred with his. Jean is preceded in death by her loving husband, Vincent and sons, Robert and Dennis.
Memorial Service and interment will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260 on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Please, immediate family members only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306, (718) 987-1931. Or visit
Please be sure to state or note that your donation is made “In Memory of Jean Anselmo.”
Honorable mention: A heartfelt thanks to all of the first responders, hospital staff and hospice personnel who made Jean’s passing a dignified and respectful one.