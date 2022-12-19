Jean Anne Trimble; July 5, 1931 – Dec. 9, 2022.
Jean passed from this life peacefully Friday morning, leaving behind her husband of 73 years, Donald, and her son, Bruce.
Jean was born in Hoopeston, Ill., to Lowell and Helen Tarman (Belanger). She met the love of her life, Donald, in high school and they attended Illinois State University together, where she graduated with a degree in elementary education after giving birth to her two children while attending.
Jean taught kindergarten for over 25 years in Richton Park, Ill., and became a mother figure to generations of young people. She and Don retired to their summer home in northern Wisconsin in the late 1980s and split time in Fountain Hills beginning in 1992. They have resided at Fountain View Village since 2019.
Jean and Don were active with their church, the Fountains, and presided over the annual golf fundraiser for many years. As a child, Jean and her parents raised Boston Terriers and Jean’s love of dogs followed her throughout her life.
Jean was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Kratz (Slagowski); her parents; and her beloved Putter (dog).