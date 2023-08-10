Janis Hall, 76, of Fountain Hills, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 8, 2023. Jan was born Janis Ann Neiner on Dec. 16, 1946, in Rome, N.Y., to Burton Neiner of Erie, Pa., and Jemima (Holms) Neiner of Glasgow, Scotland.
Janis grew up in Belleville, Pa., where she graduated in 1964 from Kishacoquillas High School. She attended Thiel College and the D.C. Watson School of Physical Therapy. Janis had a successful and enjoyable 49-year career as a physical therapist.
In 1975, at Calvary Baptist Church in Landsdale, Pa., Janis invited Christ into her life. From that moment forward Janis became a faithful and dedicated servant of her Lord and Savior.
Janis moved to Fountain Hills in the 1980s. After being widowed, Janis met the love of her life, Kenneth Hall, and the two were married Jan. 7, 2006.
She was a faithful member of Cornerstone Family Church, formerly First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, for nearly 40 years. Janis loved her church family and sent countless notes of encouragement to everyone she knew.
She taught Bible study classes, worked in children’s ministries, sang in the choir, served on many committees and led mission endeavors, both locally and internationally.
Joni and Friends, an international mission group, was the focus of much of her mission activity. While serving with them, alongside her husband Ken, they participated in 15 international mission trips to the Philippines and Ghana. While there, they shared the Gospel and ministered to people in need of wheelchairs and walkers.
Janis was the eldest of five children. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Hall, of Fountain Hills; brother, Pastor Douglas Neiner (Jolayne), of Pittsfield, Mass.; two sisters, Wendy Pelhan (William) of Willowstreet, Pa., and Patricia Neiner (Lyn) of Santa Fe, N.M.; her son, Steven Hall (Joylane) of Gilbert, Ariz.; two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Davis Neiner.
A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Family Church on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. followed by a time of fellowship.
In lieu of flowers please donate to joniandfriends.org.