Janet Young, 90, passed into the Lord’s presence Feb. 24, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, July 27, 1929. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Howard, on Dec. 26, 2012.
The Youngs lived in various places around the world for a combined nine years in Germany, France and Australia. They moved around the U.S. living in Ohio, New York, Indiana, Massachusetts and Arizona.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Kara (Wolfgang) of Santa Fe, N.M. and son, Marc (Carol) of Ohio and one granddaughter, Peyton Young.
She will be greatly missed by her family and also friends at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
Services for Janet Young will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.