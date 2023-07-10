Janet Stathas

Janet “Jan” or “Meta” (Christus) Stathas passed away on June 29, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the age of 92. She was born Aug. 15, 1930, to Daniel and Mary Christus in Sheboygan, Wis. Janet was the seventh of nine children.
Janet attended Sheboygan Central High School, graduating in 1949. Shortly after meeting Achilles “Mike,” her husband of 70 years, at a local church picnic, they married in 1951 at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Sheboygan, Wis. They lived in Milwaukee until 1968 when they began the design and build of a beautiful home for their family on the bluff of Lake Michigan in Port Washington, Wis. They raised their children until they retired to Scottsdale, Ariz. in 1993. Upon arrival to Scottsdale, they joined Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.
Janet consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and held high standards in several aspects of her life. In high school she worked at S.S. Kresge Company. During WWII, she was employed at Kohler Company. Janet was the best stay-at-home mom while becoming a part-time real estate broker (along with husband Mike) to help pay for daughters’ college educations. In the early 1970s until retirement in the 80s, she began employment as the office manager for Tri-Par Oil Company in Saukville, Wis. and was instrumental in the company’s success. Her last employment was with Ozaukee County part-time with their Energy Assistance Program.
During Janet’s retirement, she enjoyed cooking, going to the gym, daily walks, stained glass and painting classes, traveling, and reading, especially her daily Bible readings. She was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan. Janet was spunky, adventurous, full of life and always as friendly as can be. She was the matriarch of her family and loved her family and friends more than anything.
Janet’s family wishes to thank all the staff at Sherman Home (Hospice of the Valley) for the loving and honorable care that they gave her during her last days.
Janet is survived by her daughters, Dianne Hughes (Dennis) of Plymouth, Wis. and Linda Thompson (Scott) of Richmond, Texas. She will be remembered as a very special “YiaYia” to her four grandchildren, Angela Rehbein (Eric), Jennifer Lemberger, Anthony Lemberger (Emily) and Victoria Paraiso (Elijah); three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; her two great-great grandchildren, and many other family members.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Achilles (“Mike” or “Ike”); her parents; her four sisters, Helen Tempas, Georgia Sardis, Virginia Christus, and Irene Triandopoulos (her twin); and four brothers, Charles, Louis, Nick, and George.
We love you; we will miss you, but you’ll be in our hearts forever.
Visitation and funeral are Friday, July 14, 2023, 10:30 am, two-hour visitation with funeral to follow at Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, WI, stsconstantinehelenwi.org. Burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 10700 W. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53222, pinelawn.net.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a charitable donation to Hospice of the Valley, hov.org or Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org in Janet’s name.
Arrangements and condolences should be made through Krause Funeral Home (WI), krausefuneralhome.com or Messinger Mortuary (AZ), messingermortuary.com