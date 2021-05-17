Janet Diane Jenkins passed away on April 29, 2021 surrounded by her family at Hospice of the Valley.
She was born in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 9, 1955 to Estel and Orene Jenkins. She grew up in Prairie Village, Kan. Janet worked in the insurance industry and was transferred to Santa Fe, N.M., in 1979. She moved to Scottsdale in 1987 and then to Fountain Hills in 2003.
She graduated from Shawnee Mission East in 1973 and then the University of Phoenix in 1996 while working for Scottsdale Insurance Co. After 20 years, she retired and pursued her passion for interior design. She received a degree from the Interior Design Institute and spent five years doing what she really loved. She enjoyed travelling, potluck dinners and game nights with her girlfriends. Her hobbies included jewelry making and quilting. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her rescue dog Waldo, a Bichon-Poodle mix. He was her faithful companion until her death.
Janet was a brave and independent woman. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and quick wit and we will treasure the memories she left us with. She will be missed by her family and friends as we sorrowfully say goodbye.
Janet was predeceased by her father, Estel Jenkins and her stepfather, Dr. Wendell Hinkley. She is survived by her mother, Orene Hinkley of Fountain Hills; her brother, John (Kathy) Jenkins; her nieces, Courtney (Kaven) Knotts, Katie (Tom) Carella; nephew, Jacob Jenkins; grandnephew, Tommy Carella, all of Wichita, Kan.; her sister, Lynn (Darrel) Ward of Lawrence Kan.; her cousins, Jeff Page of Overland Park, Kan., Grant Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Daniel Smith of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Any contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Hospice of the Valley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.