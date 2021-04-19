James Winn, 90, of Fountain Hills passed away on April 12, 2021. James was born Nov. 26, 1930 in Taylorville, Ill.
James is survived by his wife, Sondra; son, David, (Mary); daughter, Pam, (Dennis); six grandchildren, Erika, Jessica, Laura, Matthew, Kristi, and Kami, as well as six great grandchildren, Evelyn, Amelia, Rowen, Sara, Lexi, and Nate.
A Funeral Service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Monday, April 26, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association.