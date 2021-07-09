James Walter Collins

Oct. 26, 1938-May 23, 2021
Jim passed away at HonorHealth in Scottsdale, following a short illness. A graveside service will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens off of Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 9 a.m. with Pastor David Iverson and Pastor Tony Pierce officiating.
Jim was born in Yankton, S.D. and lived in South Sioux City, Neb. as a child before entering the Marines in 1957. He served at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif. until his honorable discharge in 1965.
Jim earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University Global in Michigan and traveled the world designing air handling systems. He spent his career working with air conditioning and air handling. He was self-employed since 2005.
Jim had a true servant’s heart and was more than willing to help anyone in need, especially widows and single moms, many times fixing their air conditioners without charging them anything.
He served as a faithful board member at Fountain Hills Christian Center for many years. He served as a board member for Extended Hands Food Bank since its beginning in 2004. Many will remember Jim from Jim/Bob’s Fish Fry’s and from the donut booth at the Fountain Hills fairs. He will be greatly missed!
Jim was one of 15 siblings. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and nine of his siblings. He also was preceded in death by his former wife, Annie.
Jim is survived by Dee, his present wife of nine years and five siblings.
Dee requests that all memorial gifts be given to Extended Hands Food Bank, 16548 E Laser Dr. #6, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.