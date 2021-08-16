James (Jim) Turks of Fountain Hill passed away Aug. 12, 2021, at age 70. Born on Jan. 6, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wis., he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara (Bobbi) Turks. Jim is also survived by his loving daughter, Calyn M. Turks-Matuszewski (Jason Matuszewski) and his two precious granddaughters, Madison Matuszewski and Chloe Matuszewski. He is also survived by sister, Kathleen, and many other loving family members and friends including his beloved Golden, Abby.
Jim graduated from the University of Wisconsin, with a Bachelor of Science and later attained a marketing degree.
Jim and Bobbi ran an auto body business while living in Wisconsin and moved to Scottsdale and then to Fountain Hills in 1983 and joined the real estate industry until his retirement due to illness in 1997.
He loved bowling, water skiing, the beach and his first love in sports, his golf.
Jim had a gentle spirit, worked hard and enjoyed living life to the fullest.
A memorial service will be held for Jim on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Messinger’s Chapel in Fountain Hills.