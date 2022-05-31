James Robert Roy passed peacefully on May 28, 2022, with his family by his side. Jim was born March 13, 1932, in a small town in West Virginia.
He served in the Air Force. After the service he went to college at Marshall University, he graduated with a degree in education. He retired after 30 years with Columbus Public Schools where he served as an elementary school principal.
Jim and his wife Mary Jo retired to Fountain Hills. Jim was a member of “The Club,” Kiwanis and Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church. They enjoyed 30 years of sunshine and many friends before returning to Columbus to be closer to family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Russell. Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; daughter, Christine Roy (Sam Dudgeon); and stepdaughters, Lori Hazlett (Tim) and Lisa Newkirk (Paul) and five grandchildren.
The family will have a celebration of his life at a later time. Donations can be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, Fountain Hills, AZ in Jim’s memory.