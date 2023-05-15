James Paul Markey, age 65, peacefully passed away on April 30, 2023, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.
Jim was born April 9, 1958, to Cathleen and Paul Markey in Dayton, Ohio. The family moved to Arizona in the summer of 1967. He graduated from Washington High School in 1976.
While Jim was a student at Arizona State University, he worked security at Diamonds where he met his future wife, May Elizabeth (Tizi), who was also working at Diamonds as a cosmetic consultant. Jim and Tizi were married in 1981 and had four children, Andrew, Spencer, Madeline and Jacob. In 1992 Jim and Tizi moved their family to Fountain Hills.
Jim earned his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.
Jim was a 30-year veteran with Phoenix Police Department, earning the rank of detective sergeant. During his time with the police department, Jim was recognized with over 30 commendations and awards; including his team receiving the Arizona Attorney General’s Innovation in Law Enforcement Award in 2002, and in 2005, overseeing a taskforce that received both the City of Phoenix Excellence Award and the Police Chief’s Unit Award. Jim also began consulting and training, which included instructing at universities, fellow police departments, and at conferences.
After retiring from PPD, Jim continued his passion for teaching and started his own business, Investigative Lead Training and Consulting. With much success, it led him to work as a Senior Law Enforcement Specialist for The Research Triangle Institute (RTI) in Raleigh, N. C. His role included providing law enforcement technical assistance and training to 54 sites across the nation.
In 2016, Jim was recognized by the Joyful Heart Foundation for his work involving the backlog of evidence testing kits. In 2017, he was appointed by the United States Secretary of Defense to the 5-year Department of Defense Advisory Committee on the Investigation, Prosecution and Defense of Sexual Assault in the Military (DACIPAD). Jim was a member of both the National Institute of Justice SAFER Act and Cold Case Working Groups, and the Arizona Supreme Court Committee on Victims in the Courts.
Freelance consulting allowed Jim to travel all over the world where he loved experiencing new places with new food, but he could never resist a BBQ. Jim was a great outdoor chef and was famous for his smoked ribs and pulled pork. He loved entertaining and cooking good food for his family and friends.
Jim was a remarkable man, incredibly passionate about his work and believed he could make the world a better, safer place for everyone. He loved spending time with his family; vacationing to the beach, coaching his kids in soccer and basketball, and kayaking with his brother-in-law, Chuck. Jim never passed up an opportunity to join his sons on their scouting trips and was an assistant scout leader for two years. Hiking the Grand Canyon and Havasupai with Troop 245 was his favorite memory.
There was always room in Jim’s heart for the Sun Devils. He was very proud to be an ASU Alumni.
His loving family includes wife, Tizi; sons, Andrew (Mung Lai), Spencer (Emma), Jacob; daughter, Madeline; granddaughters, Eliza Markey, and Sydney and Lillian Markey; brother, Bob Markey; sisters, Paula (Gene) Dahl, Maria (Chuck) Baldwin; nieces, Kathryn (Brian) Herron, Jenna (John) Winkeller; and nephew, Michael Baldwin.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Cathleen and Paul; and his brother, Tom.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.