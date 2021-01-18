James Patrick Furlong, II, M.D. died Jan. 9, 2021 in Rio Verde with his dedicated, loving wife of 47 years, Laurie, at his side.
Born in 1946 in Troy, N.Y., to James Patrick Furlong, M.D. and Margaret Byrne Furlong Maloy, he lived in Stillwater, N.Y., before moving to Albany. He attended Vincentian Institute, graduating in 1964. Jim was a DU and graduated from Tufts University in 1968 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. While attending RPI graduate school, he worked as an assistant public health engineer for Rensselaer County.
From there, he entered medical school at Albany Medical College, graduating in 1974. His first year of internship at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City was followed by a year of surgery residency there. Jim then did his orthopedic residency at New York Medical College. Following his residency, he moved back to Troy, N.Y., opening his practice in 1979 with the support and encouragement of Dr. Walter Gunther. He joined Northeast Orthopedics (OrthoNY) in 1999 until retiring in 2013.
Jim loved sports, running track and playing football in high school and football and rugby in college, and skiing in the winter in Vermont and golf in the summer. He carried his love of athletics to volunteering as a team physician for Troy High School (football), the Capital District Islanders (hockey), the Albany River Rats (hockey) and LaSalle Institute (football, hockey and lacrosse). Jim was instrumental in helping to form the Albany Cougars Hockey team for his son Sean and volunteered as a ski Instructor with STRIDE and worked their Wounded Warriors ski weekends. He was a member of Troy Country Club for 30 years and, at the time of his death, was a member of Burden Lake Country Club and Tonto Verde Golf Club.
Jim was invested into the Order of Malta, American Association, in 2003 and went on pilgrimage to Lourdes several times. Through Malta, he volunteered on the medical staff for Lourdes, the Little Sisters of the Poor, the “Bun Run” to the Sr. Maureen Joyce Food Pantry and worked dinners at St. John’s/St. Ann’s Outreach Center.
After becoming a snowbird to Arizona, Jim volunteered as Resource staff to the Rio Verde Fire Department, Verde Cares and preparing and serving dinners to the homeless at Andre House in Phoenix.
Jim loved Notre Dame and the trick trivia question was always, “When did he graduate?” He spent many trips to South Bend with his brother, Kerry, and friends and went on many road trips. He was a constant in the foursome for the Notre Dame Classic Golf Tournament held annually. When his sons were young the question was, “what was the over/under on what was spent in the bookstore?”
One of Jim’s greatest joys was going to Philmont, N.M., with son Chris and climbing Mt. Baldy in 2000 with the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed being with his family and friends and enjoyed a good party. There were celebrations for his 50th (bowling), 60th (Hair of the Dog) and 70th, and black-tie New Year’s Eve dinners and bocce tournaments complete with seeding and trophies.
Jim was predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Margaret and Kathleen (Reubens). He is survived by his wife, Laurie; his sons, Christopher (Laura Kultzow), and Sean; brothers, Kevin and Kerry (Theresa); and his sister, Elizabeth (John Gaudet); brother-in-law, Joe Tamburr (Pat) and eight nieces and nephews.
Donations in Jim’s memory may be sent to Albany Cougars Special Hockey, PO Box 1854, Albany, NY; STRIDE Adaptive Sports, 4482 NY Highway 150, West Sand Lake, NY 12196; VerdeCares, 18934 Avenida Del Ray, Ste. 106, Rio Verde, AZ 85263; Andre House, PO Box 2014, Phoenix, AZ 85001-2014.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are no services planned at this time.