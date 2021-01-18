James Michael Beringer of Lakeside, Ariz., born Aug. 22, 1944 and entered into eternal life Jan. 9, 2021 at the age of 76.
He was preceded in death by his son, Cory; brother, Bernard; and sister, Judy. Also preceding his death were his parents, George and Alvina Beringer.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Bob) Genrich and his son, Craig (Kathy) Beringer. Also surviving are sisters, Janet Koeller, Karen Miner and Lois (Mike) Jarvey, along with his grandchildren, Nathan, Nicole, Luke, Jacob and Ryleigh. Further survived by beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, formal visitation will not be arranged. Arizona, which has been Jim’s beloved home, will be his final resting place.
A special thank you to Jim’s beloved niece, Jill, and her husband, JJ, who were there to hold his hand while he took his final breaths; he was not alone. His eternal spirit is lifted into the arms of his savior. We pray for peace and comfort for his loved ones.