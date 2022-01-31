James “Jim” Malito, 79, of Fountain Hills and formerly of Chicago, Ill., passed peacefully on Jan. 13, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Joyce (Felicicchia) Malito. Jim was a loving father of James and Gail (Richmond) Malito, Dina Malito, Lisa (Malito) and Timothy Hoekstra, Jason and Kimberly (Henley) Malito; grandfather of Allison and Steven, Emily, Abigail, James, Lia, and Ronin; great grandfather of Huntley and Everett. Jim was preceded in death by parents Dominick and Mary (Falbo) Malito; siblings Louis Malito, Marlene (Malito) and Richard Taylor.
Jim was born in 1942 in Chicago, Ill., to Dominick and Mary (Falbo) Malito. He attended Fenger High School, Northern Illinois University, and Washburne Trade School. He became a Chicago Journeyman Plumber, Local 130, in 1967 which shaped his 50-year career in the plumbing and heating industry.
Jim was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He was an extremely generous patriarch; always identifying the humor in every situation. Dad, Papa Jim or Uncle Jimmy had a gift for creating special relationships with each child, grandchild, niece and nephew, making funny moments and experiences that will always be cherished.
Jim was an avid traveler and lover of history, many times combining his two loves by visiting the world’s most historic locations, and some beaches too! His love for Italian cuisine fueled his passion for cooking traditional Italian recipes for his family.
Jim has provided enough love and laughter to be remembered for generations.
Services are private.