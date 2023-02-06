James L. Peterson, age 90, said goodbye to this life and left to join his Father in Heaven on Jan. 14, 2023, peacefully at his home with family and friends by his side.
Jim was born in a farmhouse in 1932 during the Depression. He was given parents who loved and cared for him every day of their life. His work ethic was developed by the need for everyone in the family to contribute, so they could survive. Jim decided to be a radio announcer after graduation from Fairmont high school and attended the Brown Institute in Minneapolis.
He was called to serve his country in 1953 in the U.S. army. He became a paratrooper because he could earn an extra $50 a month for jump pay. After the military he went to college on the GI Bill thinking he would become a teacher. However, he decided to join the Northwestern National Life Insurance Company and then later the Mutual Benefit Insurance Company in Kansas City.
His middle son, Brett, died at age 18 and that changed Jim forever. He and his wife, Betty, moved back to Minnesota where he created the Minnesota Financial Group. The company grew rapidly and spawned three more corporations. The later part of his career he served on Bank and Insurance board of directors in Minnesota, Kansas City and New York. He was sought after by many organizations to be an officer, board member and friend to them.
He served as president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (Minn. and Ariz.), Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Colonial Church and two HOA’s in Minnesota. President of Rio Verde Country Club, BOD of MGA and Community Church of the Verdes and one HOA in Arizona.
He traveled to Africa two times to work with missionaries in northeast Kenya. He also worked as a consultant to corporations that were failing and needed reorganization. Jim retired in 1990. He and Betty purchased a winter home in Rio Verde. His wife of 46 years, Betty, died in 2002. He always said he was blessed to meet another terrific lady, Donna Salmon. They have been married for 19 years.
In addition to Donna, he is survived by his sons, Scott, (Cindy) and Gregory and grandson, Scott Jr. and three nieces plus a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Helen; brother, Darrell; son, Brett and a grandson, Cody. He was forever grateful to find Donna and be able to share his last years of life with her and her very loving family.
Messinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Services will be held at the Community Church of the Verdes on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Interment at 10:30 a.m., memorial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to VerdeCares, 18934 E. Avenida Del Ray, Ste. 106, Rio Verde, AZ 85263 or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 2557 Woburn Ln., Phoenix, AZ 85085.