James (Jim) Julius Horvath was born July 19, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis., the only child of Julius Frank and Marilyn Anita (nee Wilson) Horvath and joined his Heavenly Father on Nov. 13, 2021.
Jim is survived by his adult-life-long love and best friend, Carol Ann (nee Warren) Horvath. They were married on Jan. 6, 1968 and were inseparable for 53 years. Jim and Carol were blessed with two wonderful sons and daughters-in-law, Bradley James Horvath and Carmen Dawn (nee Peterson) Jegers of Muskego, Wis. and Brian John and Ida Ilona (nee Szabo) Horvath of Mesa, Ariz. Brian and Ida provided three cherished grandchildren, Gabor Julius, Tibor Jozsef and Zsofia Mariska Horvath, of Mesa, Ariz. Carmen brought Candence (Cady) Noelle and Carlyn (Carly) Renee Jegers to the family. They live in Muskego. Jim is also survived by eight of his 10 cousins, other relatives and many friends. Canine pal, Bojangles survives, while Bart and
Bailey were already awaiting Jim so they could all take a walk.
Jim lived in the Milwaukee area for about one-half of his life. He was educated in the West
Allis, Wis. school system and graduated from West Allis Central High School in 1963. He matriculated college at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee that fall and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1967 and his Master of Business Administration degree in 1969.
Jim began his business career in May of 1969 at Miller Brewing Company in the finance department. He was pleased and proud to have worked for Miller for 16 years. Jim headed up the treasury, corporate accounting and information technology functions at various times over his years at Miller. Jim was always grateful for the professional growth opportunities that were provided him at Miller as well as for the fond happy memories and many friendships he made while working there.
In 1985 a recruiter called with an opportunity as vice president of finance at American Crystal Sugar Company. This began the second one-half of Jim's life. The family moved to Fargo, N.D., and Jim began his second career; this time in the sugar business. Jim served as
American Crystal's vice president of finance for seven years. Then for four years as chief operating officer of ProGold LLC, a partially owned subsidiary of American Crystal that was a new entrant in the high fructose corn syrup business. Following the successful startup of ProGold, Jim moved back to American Crystal in 1996 and became chief financial officer for several years. Jim was then asked to become president and chief executive officer of the company, which he was from 1998 until his retirement in 2007.
Jim was always thankful for the endearing and productive working relationships and friendships he had with the farmer-owners of American Crystal, the other officers and employees as well as the dedicated people in the sugar industry with whom he worked.
Jim and Carol enjoyed travel. There were annual week-long trips to Japan on business for a number of years. Vacation cruises throughout the Mediterranean, around the British Isles and the Baltic Sea were memorable. Jim's favorite destinations were Rome and the Vatican, Hawaii, as well as Budapest, where his paternal grandparents were born.
Over the years, Jim was a board member and chairperson of the Sugar Association, a trustee of the U.S. Beet Sugar Association, a member of the Agricultural Advisory Board of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, a member of the advisory board of The FM Global Insurance Company, a life member of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Association, a life
member and former board member and chairperson of the Red River Human Services Foundation in Fargo, N.D., a board member of the Moorhead (Minnesota) Country Club and a leader in fund raising activities for the Boy Scouts of America in the Fargo/Moorhead area.
Following retirement Jim and Carol moved to Fountain Hills and spent summers in Flagstaff, Ariz. In retirement, Jim was a board member and chairperson of the SunRidge Canyon (Fountain Hills) Community Association for 10 years.
Jim's life will be celebrated with a visitation at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, Ariz., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at Church of the Ascension – Fountain Hills, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, Ariz. Entombment will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, Ariz.