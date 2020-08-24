James Edward Laughlin, born in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 15, 1957, died in Fountain Hills of pancreatic cancer on July 5, 2020. Jim was a resident of Fountain Hills for 47 years.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; his mother, Ruth Laughlin Strickler; his brother, Bryant M. Laughlin of Columbus, Ohio; an uncle, James Matthews of Fountain Hills; a niece, two nephews and many cousins.
Jim is predeceased by his father, Edward Laughlin, and his brother, Patrick K. Laughlin.
A memorial service was held July 24, 2020 at Fountain Hills Church of the Ascension.