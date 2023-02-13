James D. Mapes of Fountain Hills and formerly of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 31, 2023.
Jim was born on April 17, 1941, in Waterloo, Iowa, the first of five children of Sherman and Ora Jean Mapes. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics in 1965 from Drake University. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard for six and a half years. In 1962, Jim and Susan were united in marriage in Waterloo, Iowa. Jim was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
From an early age, Jim had a fascination with construction. As a boy he enjoyed watching homes going up in his neighborhood while out of school for the summer. In 1977 he formed Mapes Construction and for 30 years enjoyed building some of the finest quality homes in central Iowa. He was an avid supporter of Ankeny High School band, basketball and football. He enjoyed boating, sharing ice cream anytime, anyplace with family and friends. Those fortunate enough to have known him will never forget his witty sense of humor and contagious belly laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and brother. He is survived by his beautiful wife Susan; daughters, Alyson (Matt), Michelle (Kenny); brother, Richard (Mary); and six grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held this summer in northern Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Ankeny High School band program Attn: Jennifer Williams 1155 SW. Cherry Street, Ankeny, Iowa 50023.