James Conmy of Fountain Hills passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, in the presence of his family at age 78. James was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was raised in Queens with his younger brother and sister.
James dedicated his life to service and helping others from an early age. As a teenager, he was a lifeguard at Rockaway Beach before being drafted into the Army in 1963 and served honorably. After leaving the Army, he found his dream job by joining the New York City Fire Department, where he was officially recognized for several saved lives before eventually retiring as a Captain after 24 years in their service.
James then moved his wife and son to Fountain Hills to be closer to family that had already retired to Arizona. There, he started his own Locksmith business, Red Rock Lock, and served the local Fountain Hills community for over 20 years.
James was very involved in St Bernard’s Catholic Church in Scottsdale. James was a very giving person, and he was most happy when he was able to help others in the community and the church.
James is survived by his wife, Margaret; his son, Brian; his sister, Eileen; brother-in-law, John; sister-in-law, Eileen and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim’s brother, Terry, pre-deceased him as a result of 9/11 illness.
A wake was held at Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills on Sunday, Oct. 30, and a funeral service at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church on Monday, Oct. 31.