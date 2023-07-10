James “Alan” Henson, born on Nov. 2, 1927, in McFarland, Calif., to Charles T. and Josephine (McCoy) Henson, passed away July 4, 2023, in Longview, Texas, at the age of 95.
Alan was raised in the Crossroads Community northeast of Pauls Valley, Okla., where he attended Crossroads School and Paoli High School before graduating from Rosedale High School. He served in the U.S. Army as a Tech 4-2nd Armored Division as WWII ended. After earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Oklahoma in 1951, he continued working for Dresser Engineering in southwest Kansas preparing sites for natural gas compressors.
Alan soon moved to Texas and began working for then Hardware Mutual Insurance Company, now Sentry Insurance. His career with Sentry spanned almost 40 years, working as a field audit manager and in sales, underwriting and loss control.
He married Loretta Virginia Allen on April 15, 1955, in Hinton, Okla., after which they lived in various places: Norman, Okla., Tyler, Brownwood, Wichita Falls, and Abilene, Texas before settling in Euless, Texas, in 1966. They moved to Fountain Hills, Ariz., in 1985 and then to Longview, Texas, in 2017.
Alan was very active in First Baptist Church, Euless, Texas, serving as a deacon and on committees. At First Baptist Fountain Hills he served as a trustee on building committees, as a Sunday School teacher, and coordinated the senior adult program. He was instrumental in chartering First Baptist Church, Fountain Hills as a standalone congregation.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Henson of Longview, Texas; his children, Kerry Henson and wife, Kathy of Warrensburg, Mo., and Laura Johns and husband, Kevin of Longview, Texas; his grandchildren, William “Alan” Henson of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Emily Henson Pinkley and husband, Grant of Holden, Mo., and Amy Johns; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including their “adopted” granddaughter, Leslie Sweaks.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Josephine Henson; his brother, Almon E. Henson; and his sister, Charlene Josephine Henson Yancy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Allen and Henson Scholarship Fund at Oklahoma Baptist University (okbu.edu/give).
Visitation from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 9-10, 2023. Family visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time July 11, 2023.
Services at Turner Funeral Home Chapel, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 11 a.m., Hinton, Okla. Officiating: Rev. Keith Gillham. Burial: Hinton Cemetery, Hinton, Okla. Services under the direction of Turner Funeral Home, Hinton, Okla. Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfuneralhomes@gmail.com, or you can find us on facebook.com (Turner Funeral Homes).