On Sept. 5, 2020 Jacquelyn Hope Falconer was called to heaven to reunite with her loving Mom and Dad. Jackie was born on April 17, 1967 at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Maryland.
At an early age she was diagnosed with neurological brain damage and dealt with challenging mental issues her whole life. This damage left Jackie with amazing savant syndrome skills when it came to memory and certain problem-solving activities. Jackie required special care all her life and was blessed to receive it from her Mom and Dad and, for the past 17 years, from Debbie and Michael Overand who worked for the Arizona Mentor Adult Development Host Home program.
Jackie’s sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Allen Hunt, her brother, Chuck Falconer and her Aunt Kitty and Uncle Danny were also always there providing love, care, and family throughout Jackie’s life. Jackie lived in Beltsville, Md., Ankara Turkey, Bowie, Md., and Palm Coast, Fla. before moving permanently to Arizona in 1978.
Jackie loved to travel and would always read books in advance about places she would visit. She was fortunate to have family that loved to travel with her and together they visited many places around the U.S. By far her most favorite place to visit was Hawaii and she got to go there several times. Jackie also enjoyed shopping for basic needs, dining out at local restaurants, and watching certain TV programs. She developed a fondness for the “Hello Kitty” brand as evident by her room decorations and her wardrobe. Jackie was an avid reader of newspapers, encyclopedias, almanacs, and animal and travel books and with her memory abilities, she would amaze those around her during episodes of “Jeopardy” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” when she knew most of the answers.
Jackie was pre-deceased by her parents, Dorothy and John Falconer and her brother, Johnny Falconer. She is survived by her siblings; Bob (Hilary) Ridgeway, Vickie (Allen) Hunt, Chuck (Nigela) Falconer, Gary (Linda) Falconer, Sharon (RE) Gibson, Joel (Sherry) Falconer and a very special Aunt Kitty and Uncle Danny. Jackie also leaves behind two roommates at her host home who were like sisters to her.