Jacob Hyde, 20, of Fountain Hills died on Oct. 21, 2019, from injuries sustained from an accident at Camp Pendleton, Calif.
Jacob was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and moved with his family to Fountain Hills when he was three years old. He attended McDowell Mountain Elementary, Basis, Fountain Hills Middle School and graduated from Desert Mountain High School before joining the USMC.
Jacob loved his family, friends and fellow Marines, whom he considered to be his brothers. In his 20 years of life, he made many friends and traveled to several countries.
He is survived by his mother, Yvonne; father, Sean; brother, John, maternal and paternal grandmothers; paternal grandfather and many aunties, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his cousin Jonathan Bucaoto and maternal grandfather Prospero Jacobs.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from 3 until 6 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary followed by a memorial service on Monday, Nov. 4 at Messinger at 6 p.m.